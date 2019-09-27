Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 166.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,119. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

