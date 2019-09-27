Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,943,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,455,000 after buying an additional 144,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.11. 18,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

