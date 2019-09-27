Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $435,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,143. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

