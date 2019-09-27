Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 115 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. 219,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,066. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

