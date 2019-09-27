Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,710. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

