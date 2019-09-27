Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after buying an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,334. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $517,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,475 shares in the company, valued at $10,198,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,074 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,237 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

