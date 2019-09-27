Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,310.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

