Insider Selling: Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.62 and a current ratio of 20.62. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

