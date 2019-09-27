Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $221,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SGEN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 1,274,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Seattle Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

