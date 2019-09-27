Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Major Shareholder Sells 71,428 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $6,639,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Family L.L.C. Lauren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08.

On Thursday, August 15th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84.

On Thursday, August 1st, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $7,260,656.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $7,929,936.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $7,857,794.28.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after purchasing an additional 547,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 323.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

