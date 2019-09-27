Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $3,320,919.88 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEE opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.