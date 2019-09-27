Insider Selling: Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

