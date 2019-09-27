Insider Selling: Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LBTYA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $29.48.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
