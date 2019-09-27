Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $289,025.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $289,025.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

