Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 2,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 5,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 19,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,000.00 ($269,503.55).

On Monday, July 15th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 5,750,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

On Monday, July 1st, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 8,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,000.00 ($120,567.38).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

