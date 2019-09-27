INMAX (INX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,284.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last week, INMAX has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $307,724.00 and approximately $28,284.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00189410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.01026675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00089343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,591 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

