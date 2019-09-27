Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 625,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEA shares. ValuEngine raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,874. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.