Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

IFNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oddo Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

