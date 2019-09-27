Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Short Interest Update

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IDSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913. Industrial Services of America has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

