Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4,551.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,642,000 after purchasing an additional 508,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $13,928,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independent Bank by 644.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.