Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $72,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total transaction of $3,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,390.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,898 shares of company stock worth $16,104,075 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.19. 26,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

