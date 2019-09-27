II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.45.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. II-VI has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in II-VI by 17.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.