IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.57-2.57 EPS.

NYSE INFO opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INFO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.62.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,483 shares of company stock valued at $16,284,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.