IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.57-2.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,172.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,483 shares of company stock valued at $16,284,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.