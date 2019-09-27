IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.57-2.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.
