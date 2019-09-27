IDEX Trading 29.7% Lower This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $2,401.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01027079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,073,574 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

