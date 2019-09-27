IAA (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

IAA (NYSE:IAA) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,867,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,542,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,230,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,280,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 963,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,648. IAA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.