I3 Energy (LON:I3E) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

I3 Energy PLC (LON:I3E) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 4623141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of I3 Energy from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.58.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns a 100% interest in the License P.1987, Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c of Liberator oil field located in the North Sea. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

