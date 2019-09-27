Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Hub Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.