HSBC Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.86 ($49.83).

NOEJ stock opened at €31.92 ($37.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.69 and a 200-day moving average of €36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €57.55 ($66.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

