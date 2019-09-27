HOQU Price Down 29.2% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market cap of $364,403.00 and $30,045.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

