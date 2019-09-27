Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $185.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.67. 12,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

