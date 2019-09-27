HM Payson & Co. Sells 930 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,352,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,619,000 after buying an additional 822,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 448,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 421,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 299,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.