HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,002 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

