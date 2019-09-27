HM Payson & Co. Invests $3.40 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.45. 126,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,551. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,271.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.