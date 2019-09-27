HM Payson & Co. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,329,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.