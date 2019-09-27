HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 187,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,915. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

