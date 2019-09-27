HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

MDY stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,791. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $369.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

