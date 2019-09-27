HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1317542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

In other HIVE Blockchain Technologies news, insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 1,850,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$929,721.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,359,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,822,255.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855,560 shares of company stock worth $2,147,959.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.