Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $229.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.35. The company has a market capitalization of $405.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

