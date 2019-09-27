Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 46,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.
In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
