Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 46,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

