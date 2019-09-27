Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at $296,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

