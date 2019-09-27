HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

