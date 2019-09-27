HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.46 ($49.37).

HLE stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €43.76 ($50.88). 224,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.30. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1-year high of €52.45 ($60.99).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

