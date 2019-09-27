HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.57 ($49.50).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE opened at €43.04 ($50.05) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a fifty-two week high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of €39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.