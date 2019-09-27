HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.46 ($49.37).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €43.80 ($50.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52 week high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.