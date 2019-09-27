HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Down 0.9%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $58.46, 126,820 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,176,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,778,000 after acquiring an additional 381,146 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,866,000 after buying an additional 703,291 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,971,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,887,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

