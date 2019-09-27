HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $118.36

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.72, but opened at $118.36. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 55,812 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.82.

The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,778,000 after acquiring an additional 381,146 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after acquiring an additional 703,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after acquiring an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

