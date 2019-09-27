HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 15.8% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 185,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HB Fuller by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

