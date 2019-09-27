Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Plans — Dividend of $0.09

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

