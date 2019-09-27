Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.10. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 11,305,000 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.