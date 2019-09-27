Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $349,524.00 and approximately $815.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00854855 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 21,762,856 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

